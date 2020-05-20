76 ballot boxes completed on Day 14 of recount

Latest update May 20th, 2020 12:59 AM
The pace of the ongoing national recount has increased significantly with the end of day 14 seeing the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) completing a total of 76 ballot boxes.
The count for Region Seven commenced with eight of the 76 completed ballot boxes emerging from that District.
GECOM Public Relations Officer, Yolanda Ward, relayed to the media that 18 boxes were completed for District Three (Essequibo Islands/West Demerara); 14 for District Four (Demerara/Mahaica); 18 for District Five (Mahaica/Berbice); 18 for District Six (East Berbice/Corentyne) and the remaining eight for District Seven (Cuyuni/Mazaruni).
The two new additional workstations allocated to Regions Six and Seven significantly impacted the count pushing the total counted ballot boxes to 718 or 25% of the 2,339 ballot boxes to be completed.
GECOM is now operating with 12 workstations inside of the recount venue, the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.
May 20, 2020Former President of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Dave Cameron has threatened to sue the board if he is not given a fair chance to respond to Pannell Kerr Foster (PKF) audit report before it is being...
May 20, 2020
May 20, 2020
May 20, 2020
May 20, 2020
May 19, 2020
Here are the words of President Granger: “The parties are near equal…by formula — as has been laid out by my... more
It is mind boggling that the country is in the midst of its deadliest health crisis and yet the ruling Coalition is pussyfooting... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In the wake of a report to the Permanent Council of the Organisation of American States (OAS) on... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]