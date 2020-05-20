Latest update May 20th, 2020 12:59 AM

76 ballot boxes completed on Day 14 of recount

The pace of the ongoing national recount has increased significantly with the end of day 14 seeing the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) completing a total of 76 ballot boxes.
The count for Region Seven commenced with eight of the 76 completed ballot boxes emerging from that District.
GECOM Public Relations Officer, Yolanda Ward, relayed to the media that 18 boxes were completed for District Three (Essequibo Islands/West Demerara); 14 for District Four (Demerara/Mahaica); 18 for District Five (Mahaica/Berbice); 18 for District Six (East Berbice/Corentyne) and the remaining eight for District Seven (Cuyuni/Mazaruni).
The two new additional workstations allocated to Regions Six and Seven significantly impacted the count pushing the total counted ballot boxes to 718 or 25% of the 2,339 ballot boxes to be completed.
GECOM is now operating with 12 workstations inside of the recount venue, the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

