The actual election outcome is in those Statement of Polls

May 19, 2020 Letters

DEAR EDITOR,

President Granger must be highly commended for taking the nation’s physical, mental and emotional health seriously.
What is confusing, however, is that President Granger does not see it fit to use the same COVID-19 argument applied to the CARICOM observers and oil workers, to also permit representatives from the Carter Centre and International Republican Institute to come to Guyana and complete their work; and also bring an early end to the election deadlock.
President Granger can show even greater concern for the people’s welfare by his full support for the re-count period to be reduced to the minimum.
Better still, President Granger can agree just to have Region 4 first-count completed from where Mr Mingo went astray. The re-count, has so far proven that the actual election outcome is nowhere else but in those Statement of Polls.
Faiyaz Alli

