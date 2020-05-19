Task Force approves return of law students, cruise ship workers

– greenlights Komal Chand’s body to be flown in

– Courts stores to reopen for payments

The National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF) yesterday held its weekly statutory virtual meeting.

There were permission granted for the return of several Guyanese stuck abroad including the law students in Trinidad and the remains of late union leader, Komal Chand.

Permission has also been given for the reopening of several stores of Courts to handle payments.

Below is the full statement:

The National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF) today held its weekly statutory virtual meeting. The meeting deliberated on the issue of post-June 3rd emergency measures and the possible phased re-opening of the economy and airspace. There is need for further deliberations in this regard.

The meeting did consider the applications of various groups of Guyanese overseas who are desirous of returning home. In this regard some of these requests were approved as part of controlled re-entry measures. The approvals are subject to the satisfaction of the requirements of the Ministry of Public Health and other relevant ministries and agencies and the cost of return being borne by the applicants.

Following are the list of decisions taken.

1. The application of 19 Guyanese students of the Hugh Wooding Law School in Trinidad has been approved.

2. The application of 70 Guyanese cruise ship workers attached to Royal Caribbean to return to Guyana by air has been approved.

3. The application from CARICOM for a team of officials based in Guyana to travel to Suriname to observe the Surinamese election scheduled for May 25th and return to Guyana thereafter has been approved.

4. The application for the return of the body of trade unionist Mr. Komal Chand and his wife from Cuba has been approved. Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon. Dr. Karen Cummings met with the son of Mr. Chand and spoke to Mrs. Chand via telephone and conveyed sympathies on behalf of the government and shared with the family the position of the government.

5. The application from four Guyanese in St Vincent to return home via SVG Air has been approved.

6. The application from 10 Guyanese in St Maarten to return has been approved.

All approvals are subject to:

(i) All requirements of the Ministry of Public Health and other relevant ministries and agencies being fulfilled.

(ii) Results of COVID-19 test (PCR with results in English language) be provided 48 hours in advance of arrival.

(iii) If pre-test is not available, prior written consent provided by each arriving passenger for quarantine if deemed necessary by the Ministry of Public Health.

(iv) The applicants or their employers covering all costs for their return.

An application from Caribbean Princess cruiseline for 63 Guyanese crew members to return via sea was not approved given risks involved with seaport entry. The NCTF is however amenable to considering an application for these crew members to return by air.

The NCTF also approved an application from Unicomer Guyana to open eight of their Courts stores for the purposes of receiving monthly installment payments from customers. This approval was granted for Monday to Friday openings during the non-curfew hours, is effective from Wednesday May 20th subject to fulfillment of all requirements and is for the following locations Main Street, Georgetown; Bartica; Richmond, Essequibo Coast; Linden; Mahaica; Parika; New Amsterdam and Diamond.