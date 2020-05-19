Something must be rotten

DEAR EDITOR,

On a day when I was willing to say David Granger acquitted himself with honour, a picture, and information surfaces of an inappropriate meeting between Granger, his party members, the Chairman, and staff of the Elections Commission, WITHOUT the Commissioners present. With this action, Granger has compromised the integrity of the Chair and staff by the most callous and indecent abuse of presidential privilege. The Chair should know better and must shoulder equal blame for acquiescence with Granger’s actions. It also puts Granger’s unequivocal statement that he would accept any deceleration made by the GECOM Chair in a different light.

Does Granger now know that he will benefit from the electoral fraud perpetrated by Mr. Mingo? Is that why he reiterated on five occasions that he would accept any GECOM declaration? At another level, Claudette Singh should have sought and obtained clarity from Granger before his visit as to what hat he would be wearing for the visit, surely anything other than as a presidential candidate would have been inappropriate and explained clearly. The accommodation should have been the same as accorded to the Opposition leader or the other candidates.

Editor, I am not comfortable casting aspersions on the character of persons who have served or are serving in positions of great responsibility in Guyana, but something must be rotten for so many not to understand how their participation or acquiescence to actions compromises their integrity. Is it they are oblivious to the concept of integrity that they do not guard theirs fiercely? Does David Granger derive some perverse pleasure by using the power of the Executive Presidency to leave reputations in tatters? Certainly we need to inculcate a new way of thinking about ethics and integrity in the younger generations, for the old have proven themselves unworthy with every test. Justice Claudette Singh (Retired) must bear her share of the blame and must explain her actions to the other members of the Commission at the earliest possible opportunity. I look forward to a public ventilation of the secret discussions and a commitment that it would not recur despite the boat already going over the falls.

Respectfully,

Robin Singh