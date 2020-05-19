Latest update May 19th, 2020 12:59 AM

National Songs remix competition to be hosted

May 19, 2020 News 0

The Department of Social Cohesion, Culture Youth and Sport has launched a National Songs Remix Competition, one of the many activities being hosted in observance of the country’s 54th Independence anniversary celebration.

Director of Culture, Tamika Boatswain

Director of Culture, Tamika Boatswain, said the participants will be required to record their songs on their mobile devices and send them to the Department of Public Information (DPI). Their videos then will be posted to the Department of Public Information and Department of

Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton

Social Cohesion’s social media platforms for the viewing public to select a winner. The competition will conclude on May 25.
The Director noted that the contest aims to promote the creativity and innovativeness of the participants.“This competition will cause persons to think outside of the box when recording any of the country’s national songs. We expect that each participant will put their heart into it their rendition because, to win, they definitely need that ‘wow’ factor,” she added.
Additionally, the Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton, disclosed that
the department is also planning to create a collaborative national song track with Guyanese artistes. (DPI)

 

Features/Columnists

  • The New Reality

    The world will not be the same again. Not for a long time at least. The COVID-19 coronavirus has changed it permanently.... more

