Man arrested for the alleged rape, murder of a 68-year old woman

Police have detained a suspect in connection with the suspected rape and brutal murder of a 68-year-old female security guard whose body was found battered, half-naked and sprawled in a clump of bushes at the Le Repentir Cemetery.

The discovery of the corpse was made at around 05:30 HRS yesterday morning and identified to be that of Margret Dawson, a resident of Timehri, and 158 Curtis Street Albouystown.

Margret Dawson an employee of security firm Professional Guard Service (PGS) was last seen alive by her granddaughter, Amanda Thomas, on Sunday morning. The young lady said that she was on her way out when she saw her grandmother returning home from work.

Thomas got home later that night to an empty house but was not startled because she knew her grandmother was working strictly night shifts. However, at around 05:30HRS yesterday morning, she was awakened by the loud gossip of passersby that an old woman was raped and killed in the burying ground. She immediately peeped out her window and noticed a crowd gathering. She decided to investigate what was happening in the cemetery and when she arrived she was greeted with the sight of her grandmother’s corpse lying in the bushes.

Dawson’s belongings such as her dentures, spectacles, water-bottle and shoes were seen scattered along the road leading to where body was found. The woman’s head appeared to be bashed in and her pants, tights and undergarments appeared to have been ripped off by the perpetrator and tossed beside her body.

Police later arrived, cordoned off the area and launched an immediate investigation. They were soon tipped off about a suspicious white car seen stuck in a hole not too far from the crime scene. Residents told police that the car was seen traversing that area on Sunday night. Not long after the discovery of the car police were able to locate the owner disposing of a garbage bag. He was reportedly searched and three gold rings belonging to the dead woman were found in his pocket. He was immediately detained and taken to the East La Penitence Police Station.

Kaieteur News understands that the suspect is a taxi driver known to the deceased. It is believed that Dawson might have hired the man’s car to go to work on the night she was murdered. Sources also told this publication that the suspect was employed by the popular East Side Taxi Service and was fired two weeks ago after he was reportedly found smoking cocaine. We were told that as of recent the suspect had begun acting strangely by selling out his personal belongings and talking to himself.

The dead woman’s daughter, Wendy Thomas, told reporters that her late mother was a woman who loved earning her own money. She described Dawson as a friendly individual who loved reading the daily newspapers. “She would come home gaff, laugh, play games with her granddaughter and read news….That was her daily life” said the grieving woman.

Kaieteur also learnt that the woman also mothered two sons who are active disciplined service personnel, one a police officer and the other a member of the Guyana Defence Force. They both were in the line of duty when they received the devastating news.