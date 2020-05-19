Doctor placed on $400,000 bail for Bushlot accident that killed teen

Four months after ploughing through three young girls with his SUV and killing one, the doctor who was arrested and sent on station bail shortly after was charged yesterday.

Dr. Giresh Sadeo, the driver of motor vehicle PXX 5165, aged 31, of Lot 196 Section B, Number 78 Village, Corentyne, Berbice appeared at the Whim Magistrate Court where the charge was read to him by Magistrate Renita Singh. He was charged with causing death by dangerous driving contrary to section 35 (1) of the motor vehicle and Road Traffic Act, Chapter 51:02.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was placed on $400,000 bail by the magistrate. His passport was lodged and the case was postponed for the 4th June 2020 for report and fixture.

On the 15th February, 2020 16-year-old Aliya Mohabir, her sister Aneela Mohabir, 14 and Roshini Mohan, 9 were walking along the Bushlot Public Road when Sadeo who was driving his SUV struck down the trio after reportedly losing control of his vehicle. Aliya Mohabir succumbed to her injuries the next day at the hospital.

According to the police, Sadeo claimed to have been proceeding east along the northern carriageway of the road “at a normal rate of speed when the driver alleged that he saw Mohan in her school uniform on the southern side of the road; the doctor said that the young girl suddenly dashed across the road from “south to north into the path of his vehicle.” It was after he struck her that he “applied brakes and pulled left…” but ended up on the northern footpath and collided with the Mohabir sisters.

Mother of the two teenagers, Bashwattie Rambrich had told reporters that her now-dead daughter was only accompanying her younger sister to the shop located near her school, Bush Lot Secondary, to purchase a Valentine’s Day gift for her teacher. Meanwhile, Roshini Mohan, who is a student of the Kildonan Primary School, was heading back to school on foot from her grandmother’s house when she attempted to cross the road and was hit.