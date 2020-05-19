“Cross-Eye” shot dead while escaping on stolen bike

Nineteen-year-old Kevin Thomas better known as “Cross-Eye” was shot and killed in an early morning confrontation with police while escaping with an accomplice on a stolen motorcycle at Victoria Road, Plaisance yesterday.

The shooting incident occurred at around 02:30HRS yesterday morning after Thomas and his pillion rider noticed a Guyana Police Force mobile patrol roadblock in the Sparendaam area.

Police said that the two men were approaching at a fast rate on an Elite brand motorcycle, plated CK1893, when they suddenly they made an about-turn and sped away. Noting this suspicious behaviour, police gave chase. The young men then made several turns into various streets in an attempt to elude the pursuing ranks, but after their plan did not work the pillion rider drew a hand gun and opened fire.

The police returned fire and both men to fell to the ground, with Thomas shot to the chest – his accomplice however was able to escape on foot, leaving Thomas bleeding on the road. Ranks immediately contacted an ambulance which transported the injured teen to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC), where he died while receiving treatment.

One of ranks recovered the motorcycle and was riding it to the Sparendaam Police Station when he was stopped by a 50 year-old –man pedaling a bicycle. The man related that the motorcycle belonged to his son and was stolen about an hour prior from his La Bonne Intention (LBI) home.

According to the man he was awoken from his rest by the sound of barking dogs and the rev of a motorcycle. He immediately peeped through his window and saw the alleged thieves leaving his yard on the motorcycle.

The LBI resident wasting no time rushed downstairs, grabbing his bicycle and pursuing the men. He even related that at one time he caught up with them and threw his bicycle in their path, but they swerved and rode away.

Police launched an investigation and it was discovered that Thomas was wanted for a number of previous motorcycle thefts. He was also remanded and charged for armed robbery early last year. Police are now on the lookout for his escaped accomplice.