Can NIS accept scanned copies of Life certificate?

Latest update May 19th, 2020 12:59 AM
DEAR EDITOR,
I am a NIS old age pensioner who lives permanently in Ontario, Canada, and I am due to submit my Life Certificate so that I can be paid my pension for January-May 2020. The problem, is that there is no mail service from Canada to Guyana since April 2020. I am also of the opinion that many of my cohorts, who are living in Canada, USA and many other countries are also having the same problem. Is it possible, that NIS can accept a scanned copy of life certificate from old age pensioners who are living in Canada, USA and any other country where mail services to Guyana has been suspended at this time? I know that many institutions have adjusted their protocols to accommodate their clients during this COVID-19 pandemic, and I am hoping that NIS can do likewise.
NIS Old age pensioner
EDITOR’S NOTE: The National Insurance Scheme through its Public Relations Department has advised that pensioners can forward copies of their life certificates, complete with NIS number, contact number and signature, to the email address [email protected]
May 19, 2020Nineteen-year-old Kevin Thomas better known as “Cross-Eye” was shot and killed in an early morning confrontation with police while escaping with an accomplice on a stolen motorcycle at Victoria...
May 19, 2020
May 18, 2020
May 18, 2020
May 18, 2020
May 17, 2020
Over the weekend, I was given highly confidential material about how the PPP rigged the March 2020 general poll in Guyana.... more
The world will not be the same again. Not for a long time at least. The COVID-19 coronavirus has changed it permanently.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In the wake of a report to the Permanent Council of the Organisation of American States (OAS) on... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]