Can NIS accept scanned copies of Life certificate?

May 19, 2020 Letters 0

DEAR EDITOR,

I am a NIS old age pensioner who lives permanently in Ontario, Canada, and I am due to submit my Life Certificate so that I can be paid my pension for January-May 2020. The problem, is that there is no mail service from Canada to Guyana since April 2020. I am also of the opinion that many of my cohorts, who are living in Canada, USA and many other countries are also having the same problem. Is it possible, that NIS can accept a scanned copy of life certificate from old age pensioners who are living in Canada, USA and any other country where mail services to Guyana has been suspended at this time? I know that many institutions have adjusted their protocols to accommodate their clients during this COVID-19 pandemic, and I am hoping that NIS can do likewise.

NIS Old age pensioner

EDITOR’S NOTE: The National Insurance Scheme through its Public Relations Department has advised that pensioners can forward copies of their life certificates, complete with NIS number, contact number and signature, to the email address [email protected]

