Berbice couple in coalition’s foreign voters claim, was home on E-Day

By Shikema Dey

A married couple that the APNU+AFC coalition claims was out of the jurisdiction on election day are denying those claims.

Kaieteur News spoke to Shirley Nicholson who confirmed that she and her husband, Aubrey Augustus Nicholson, voted at a Sister’s Village Primary School polling station, and spent the rest of the day home with their grandchildren.

The APNU/AFC, since the commencement of the national recount, raised a string of allegations that persons who have supposedly migrated or were otherwise out of the jurisdiction appeared to have voted at the March 2, 2020 elections. The party tasked with providing proof submitted a list of five people, including the Nicholsons to Workstation 3 of the National Recount. The list had what purported to be records of the couple both leaving Guyana on July 29, last year at 10 AM.

That list, signed by an APNU/AFC agent contained five names and the supposed dates of departure of those voters reportedly from ballot box 6007.