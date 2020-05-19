Latest update May 19th, 2020 3:21 PM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Berbice couple in coalition’s foreign voters claim, was home on E-Day

May 19, 2020 News 0

By Shikema Dey

A married couple that the APNU+AFC coalition claims was out of the jurisdiction on election day are denying those claims.

The list that was submitted.

Kaieteur News spoke to Shirley Nicholson who confirmed that she and her husband, Aubrey Augustus Nicholson, voted at a Sister’s Village Primary School polling station, and spent the rest of the day home with their grandchildren.
The APNU/AFC, since the commencement of the national recount, raised a string of allegations that persons who have supposedly migrated or were otherwise out of the jurisdiction appeared to have voted at the March 2, 2020 elections. The party tasked with providing proof submitted a list of five people, including the Nicholsons to Workstation 3 of the National Recount.  The list had what purported to be records of the couple both leaving Guyana on July 29, last year at 10 AM.
That list, signed by an APNU/AFC agent contained five names and the supposed dates of departure of those voters reportedly from ballot box 6007.

 

 

More in this category

Sports

Bartica continues to lead the way in recognising Sports Personalities – DoS Jones

Bartica continues to lead the way in recognising Sports Personalities...

May 19, 2020

By Franklin Wilson As felicitations continue to flow following the Bartica Mayor and Town Council (M&TC) commissioning of a Sports Wall of Fame in recognition of the sterling contributions that...
Read More
Guyanas Sileena Arjune for FIBAs womens programme

Guyanas Sileena Arjune for FIBAs womens programme

May 18, 2020

GFF extends condolences to family of hinterland footballer

GFF extends condolences to family of hinterland...

May 18, 2020

What cricket means to West Indians…. Bangladesh make clean sweep of make shift Windies

What cricket means to West Indians…....

May 18, 2020

Veronica Cecil named BCB’s Ramphal Mother of the Year 2020

Veronica Cecil named BCB’s Ramphal Mother of...

May 17, 2020

“No CBC Championships in 2020” – Patrick Haynes

“No CBC Championships in 2020” – Patrick...

May 17, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • The New Reality

    The world will not be the same again. Not for a long time at least. The COVID-19 coronavirus has changed it permanently.... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019