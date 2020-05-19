Auchlyne couple charged with ganja find

Latest update May 19th, 2020 12:59 AM
A man and a woman who were among three persons who were arrested on Thursday during a police drug bust on the Corentyne have been jointly charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.
Christiana Munsami, 26, a house wife of Auchlyne Corentyne and Derrick Narine Munsami, 40 a farmer of Auchlyne Corentyne Berbice appeared on Monday before Magistrate Renita Singh in the Whim Magistrate’s. They both pleaded not guilty and were granted bail in the sum of $300,000. The case has been postponed to 5th July, 2020 for statement.
The case for the prosecution is that about 10:15 hrs on Thursday 14th the police acting on information went to the home of Derrick Munsami. Upon arrival the police saw three persons in the yard inclusive of the two Munsami’s and another female. Upon seeing the cops Derrick Munsami, who had had two bulky bags in his possession, quickly dropped the bags and fled the scene.
The bags were retrieved and opened in the presence of the females and was found to contain 705 grammes. Christiana Munsami and the other women were detained and taken into custody while Derrick Munsami was subsequently arrested. Christiana Munsami had then given a statement to the police, admitting ownership of the prohibited substance.
