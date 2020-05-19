A woman carry home wrong husband

Deh had a girl who was tekkin’ a driving test. The instructor asked her: “You are driving and suddenly an old man and a young kid appear in your path. Who yuh gun hit?”

The girl thought long and hard about it and said: “I mean the kid has his whole life ahead of him. So I guess I would hit the old man.” The instructor tun to she and seh: “You failed. The correct answer is that you should hit the brakes.”

Sometimes, the obvious is not always obvious. Take GEE-CUM. Dem add two new counting stations but instead of placing the additional stations to count District 4 votes which accounting for 40% of the total ballots, dem putting dem to count District 6 and District 7. Dem boys smell something. District 4 is the biggest one and de one that cause all de problems we seeing now.

Was just like de time when one boy was part of de con-funk-shun during the Mingo-Bingo saga. Dem boys now hear how GEE-CUM promote the boy and put he fuh supervise one of de counting station. Dem boys nah know whether to laugh or cry.

Some people does mek mistake during this COVID-19 pandemic. Wha cause dem boy fuh laugh was the story bout the woman and she husband who went to de supermarket. When she guh home and dem tek off dem masks, she see dat she bring home the wrong husband.

But face masks is not all dat bad. Yesterday, dem boys pass a man who dem boys owe money. He did not recognize dem boys. Talk half and leh we hope that the recount done before we stop wearing masks. Otherwise we might end swearing-in Soulja Bai fuh Air-Fan.