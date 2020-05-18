Would claim be disavowed?

Latest update May 18th, 2020 12:59 AM
DEAR EDITOR,
Everyday it seems we are in for continued barrage of instances, to borrow a suitable description, ‘inanities’.
The headline “ ‘Government’ congratulates Granger on ‘re-election’ “ (KN May 16) is one of those instances.
Just like the U S lobbying firm issue and OAS head observer team’s forthright comments would the ‘government’ and particularly the caretaker president be on the take and quick to shoot down this claim and disavow same?
Silence is tantamount to acceptance.
Shamshun Mohamed
