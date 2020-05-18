SOMEWHAT REASSURING

DEAR EDITOR,

President David Granger, following a visit to the Arthur Chung Convention Centre, has reiterated an earlier committment that he will abide with the decision taken by GECOM following the conclusion of the recount exercise.

This is somewhat reassuring especially when seen against the background of earlier comments made by former Attorney General Basil Williams and PNC General Secretary Amna Ally, both of whom had indicated that the recount processes have allegedly unearthed a number of ‘irregularities’ which could impact the credibility of the results. Mr. Williams have gone on record as saying that the results of the recount would be ‘illegal’ from the standpoint of a second declaration, which has now been debunked by President Granger.

It seems apparent that there are significant divergences, and at times conflicting positions taken by key leaders of the APNU-AFC Coalition on the issue of how to treat with the final declaration having regard to the multitude of ‘irregularities’ discovered so far. Putting aside the Observation Reports for the time being, the current trend in the recount exercise is consistent with those of the PPP/C which when taken to finality will confirm a PPP/C victory.

It is significant that the President made no mention in his briefing with the press about any observed ‘deficiencies’ as claimed by the Coalition’s scrutineers and repeated ad nauseam by leading Party officials. Instead President Granger reaffirmed in clear and unambigious language that he will respect the final declaration based on the recount.

There are some who are of the view that this assurance is an attempt by the President to deflect criticisms, which he is facing over his refusal to allow the Carter Center to re-enter the country to observe the recount.

Whether or not this is indeed the case remains to be seen but his most recent pronouncements do hold out some hope that the expressed will of the electorate could finally prevail.

Hydar Ally