Over two months after…Police still to give update on cop’s fatal shooting of bus driver

Latest update May 18th, 2020 12:59 AM
It’s been over two months since a police sergeant accidentally shot and killed Mahdia bus driver Cleon Gomes, but officials are yet to give an update on the outcome of the probe.
Kaieteur News understands that a report is with the Police Complaints Authority.
Cleon Gomes, 36, of 111 Miles, Mahdia, Region 8, was shot to his left shoulder on February 27, 2020, during a dispute with another man at the Number 72 bus park. He succumbed shortly after.
According to reports, the police sergeant said that he was drinking with Gomes and other bus drivers when a miner and Gomes got into an altercation.
He alleged that the miner was about to chop Gomes with a cutlass when he opened fire to wound the attacker.
Unfortunately, he shot Gomes instead, the policeman said. From reports reaching Kaieteur News, the rank was not subjected to a medical examination to ascertain how much alcohol he had consumed.
Sources said that the detained miner claimed that he was armed with a length of wood, rather than a cutlass, during the altercation with Gomes.
Investigators reportedly have no evidence to support the policeman’s claim that the miner had a cutlass.
The rank was placed under close arrest while a team from the Police Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) conducted the investigation.
May 18, 2020The Guyana Amateur Basketball Federations (GABF) Youth and Womens leader, Sileena Arjune, has been selected to the International Basketball Federations (FIBA) Adelante (Women in Basketball)...
May 18, 2020
May 18, 2020
May 17, 2020
May 17, 2020
May 17, 2020
As of Sunday, when this column is being typed, less than a quarter of 2,339 ballot boxes have been touched. At the time... more
A great deal of misinformation continues to be peddled about the 2020 General and Regional Elections. This happens when... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In the wake of a report to the Permanent Council of the Organisation of American States (OAS) on... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]