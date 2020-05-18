Miner, 17, shot dead during confrontation with businessman

Latest update May 18th, 2020 12:59 AM
Police have detained a 42-year-old businessman in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old miner at Puruni Landing, Mazaruni River, Region Seven.
Dane Jerrick of Lot 1 ‘A’ Ann’s Grove, East Cost Demerara, was allegedly slain at around 03:30 hrs during a confrontation with the businessman. Police said that Jerrick was shot in the lower back.
The incident allegedly occurred near the businessman’s premises.
Persons in the area recalled hearing a gunshot and seeing Jerrick running from the businessman’s property.
His body was reportedly discovered at dawn by a woman who was jogging in the area.
Police took the businessman into custody at the Bartica Police Station. He is said to be the owner of a licensed firearm.
Jerrick’s body was transported to the Lyken Funeral Home.
