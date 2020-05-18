Lamaha Park couple robbed at gunpoint in home

Latest update May 18th, 2020 12:59 AM
Bandits relieved a Lamaha Park, Greater Georgetown couple of jewellery, cell phones and a laptop after holding their victims at gunpoint at around 03:15 hrs yesterday.
Delroy West, a commercial bank employee and his wife were asleep when three masked men entered their bedroom.
One of the men placed a gun to Mr. West’s head and forced the couple to hand over their gold rings, cell phones and a laptop.
But they aborted their activity when an accomplice who was outside alerted them that some residents were approaching.
The robbers then exited the home, while discharging rounds at the residents who are said to be members of a community-policing group.
According to reports, the robbers crossed a bridge into neigbouring Sophia.
Police arrived shortly after and reportedly retrieved one of the stolen items from a nearby track.
There have been recent reports of burglaries in Lamaha Park.
