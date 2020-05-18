Latest update May 18th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Lamaha Park couple robbed at gunpoint in home

May 18, 2020 News 0

Bandits relieved a Lamaha Park, Greater Georgetown couple of jewellery, cell phones and a laptop after holding their victims at gunpoint at around 03:15 hrs yesterday.
Delroy West, a commercial bank employee and his wife were asleep when three masked men entered their bedroom.
One of the men placed a gun to Mr. West’s head and forced the couple to hand over their gold rings, cell phones and a laptop.
But they aborted their activity when an accomplice who was outside alerted them that some residents were approaching.
The robbers then exited the home, while discharging rounds at the residents who are said to be members of a community-policing group.
According to reports, the robbers crossed a bridge into neigbouring Sophia.
Police arrived shortly after and reportedly retrieved one of the stolen items from a nearby track.
There have been recent reports of burglaries in Lamaha Park.

More in this category

Sports

Guyanas Sileena Arjune for FIBAs womens programme

Guyanas Sileena Arjune for FIBAs womens programme

May 18, 2020

The Guyana Amateur Basketball Federations (GABF) Youth and Womens leader, Sileena Arjune, has been selected to the International Basketball Federations (FIBA) Adelante (Women in Basketball)...
Read More
GFF extends condolences to family of hinterland footballer

GFF extends condolences to family of hinterland...

May 18, 2020

What cricket means to West Indians…. Bangladesh make clean sweep of make shift Windies

What cricket means to West Indians…....

May 18, 2020

Veronica Cecil named BCB’s Ramphal Mother of the Year 2020

Veronica Cecil named BCB’s Ramphal Mother of...

May 17, 2020

“No CBC Championships in 2020” – Patrick Haynes

“No CBC Championships in 2020” – Patrick...

May 17, 2020

Bartica M&TC Sports Wall of Fame Forward thinking leadership of Mayor Marshall commended by GFF’s Forde

Bartica M&TC Sports Wall of Fame Forward...

May 17, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • WE ARE ALL INNOCENT HERE!

    A great deal of misinformation continues to be peddled about the 2020 General and Regional Elections. This happens when... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019