Guyanas Sileena Arjune for FIBAs womens programme

The Guyana Amateur Basketball Federations (GABF) Youth and Womens leader, Sileena Arjune, has been selected to the International Basketball Federations (FIBA) Adelante (Women in Basketball) programme.

In a release to the media from the GABF, they explained that the Adelante programme is geared towards strengthening and growing the capacity of each member federation of FIBA and topics have been selected based on the quality of speakers and a series of How Tos that will create a solid foundation for all participants.

The correspondence revealed that the first year will be via Zoom meetings which provide flexibility to have elite keynote speakers. The first speaker for this series will be New Zealands First Female Prime Minister, Jenny Shipley. She will be speaking and highlighting how to identify true allies, using real-life problems, and how to come out of these situations successfully.

Together, with the GABF, Sileena has identified a special project for completion during Adelante.

In addition to personal education from international keynote speakers, participants will learn skills and ideas for implementing the project of their choice. There will be quarterly phone calls and an on-going mentorship programme, with plans to have a culminating experience during the week of the 2022 FIBA Womens Basketball World Cup in Sydney, Australia (28 Sep. – 3 Oct. 2022) for successful participants. Participants will spread their knowledge to future female leaders in their National Federation and the basketball community in their country.

Arjune noted in her application, “I am of the belief that the ADELANTE programme would equip me with the requisite knowledge, skills and guidance needed to create and implement plans to culminate active male and female participation in basketball at all levels in my country. More so, I am an avid lover of sports and I’m open-minded and interested in partaking in opportunities which can enable me to better equip myself with skills which can transcend into everyday life and projects for betterment of one’s self and community.”

Sileena s project will be the Incorporation of 3×3 and 5×5 basketball into the Secondary Schools’ Physical Education Curriculum, with provisions for coaches and mentors to liaison with the schools educators to provide guidance on drills and skills and hosting of competitions by volunteering their services as officials.

With the engagement of players at a young age, this enables participation at the grassroot level. With the advent of basketball being actively played at all levels, this can increase the interest of sponsors and the establishment of a female league the release highlighted.

GABF’s General Secretary, Patrick Haynes, posited that, “I’m pleased to have nominated Sileena for the FIBAs Adelante Programme and the GABF has committed to support her throughout the duration of the programme as she will be our champion in promoting and growing women’s basketball for the next five years. Sileena has been a consistent advocate for women’s development, diversity and inclusion from her early high school years. She will add value to any forum and is an excellent contributor, communicator and leader.”