Four days later…COVID-19 Task Force still to advise on additional workstations

On Thursday last, the National COVID-19 Task Force (NTCF) visited the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), where the national recount is currently being conducted. This visit was aimed at identifying possible new workstations, which would satisfy the numerous appeals of ramping up the recount process and meet the 25-day timeline.

Initially, the team was scheduled to meet with GECOM on Wednesday, but this meeting was delayed due to the unavailability of the virologist.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Yolanda Ward told reporters on Thursday that the Task Force made a commitment to prepare a report containing the preliminary details regarding the sites of the new workstations, and would submit it to GECOM Chair, Justice (ret’d) Claudette Singh.

However, four days later, GECOM has received little word on advice regarding the new workstations.

During his visit to the ACCC yesterday, incumbent President David Granger, who declared the Health Ordinance proclamation, was asked whether the issue of extending workstations was addressed.

“No, that [was] not an issue; the public health issue is not one of the issues that came up. Even as, nothing about the NCTF Task Force came up. The issues which were discussed were only procedural.”

Concern has been raised by some GECOM Commissioners and stakeholders that the Task Force is stymieing the recount process. In fact, this publication, on Sunday, reported that executives of the governing Coalition met with GECOM and signaled the rejection by the National COVID-19 Task Force of a proposition by the Commission to add six workstations for the National Recount.

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) is of the view that Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence, and Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally, via statements made yesterday, have indirectly rejected the addition. This view was proffered by PPP/C executive, Anil Nandlall on Saturday.

During an engagement with the media, Lawrence, the Chair of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), was asked about the Task Force’s report to GECOM on how safely GECOM could facilitate the additional workstations.

In response, Lawrence said that the first consideration that must be had in making such a decision is the safety and security of each and every person at the centre.

She said that GECOM had asked the National COVID-19 Task Force for professional advice on the utilization of space in the centre and the number of persons who should be there at any given time because of the importance of safety and security, in light of the pandemic.

Asked whether the Coalition supports the addition of new work stations to speed up the recount, Lawrence said that it is not for any political party to say what it wants at this time.

Meanwhile, the Commission had already begun preparations for the new workstations, by deploying 10 understudies to each current workstation.