Charity begins at home

DEAR EDITOR,

Back in the day, when the PPP was the minority party, they hated everything American. Today, they are calling for the Carter Center Foundation to observe the Recount Process of the General Elections held in Guyana, last March.

The founders of the Carter Center are Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter and their political party in the USA is the Democratic Party. In 2016, it is believed the DNC rigged their Elections to ordain Hillary Clinton as their candidate. In 2020, it is believed that the same was done to ensure Joe Biden is the candidate. Both times Bernie Sanders was their victim. Instead of trying to interfere in other Elections worldwide, the Carter Center Foundation should first monitor the Electoral Process/Elections within Jimmy Carter’s DNC. Sort out their shenanigans and gerrymandering. Charity begins at home!

Yours truly,

B. Singh