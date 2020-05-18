Brazilian dies after severing leg in freak accident

A 65-year-old Brazilian miner was killed at around 08:00 hrs yesterday after severing one of his legs in a freak accident at Oku Backdam, Cuyuni/Mazaruni.

Police said that Taburico Valeriano De Andrade tried to jump over a Jet four cylinder engine, which was operating at the time.

Unfortunately, the spinning blade of the engine’s fan made contact with his right leg and severed it. His workers rushed to his assistance and managed to turn off the engine. They then took him to his camp. Andrade succumbed while awaiting transportation to a hospital.

His body is currently at the Lyken’s Funeral Home.