Latest update May 18th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Brazilian dies after severing leg in freak accident

May 18, 2020 News 0

A 65-year-old Brazilian miner was killed at around 08:00 hrs yesterday after severing one of his legs in a freak accident at Oku Backdam, Cuyuni/Mazaruni.
Police said that Taburico Valeriano De Andrade tried to jump over a Jet four cylinder engine, which was operating at the time.
Unfortunately, the spinning blade of the engine’s fan made contact with his right leg and severed it. His workers rushed to his assistance and managed to turn off the engine. They then took him to his camp. Andrade succumbed while awaiting transportation to a hospital.
His body is currently at the Lyken’s Funeral Home.

More in this category

Sports

Guyanas Sileena Arjune for FIBAs womens programme

Guyanas Sileena Arjune for FIBAs womens programme

May 18, 2020

The Guyana Amateur Basketball Federations (GABF) Youth and Womens leader, Sileena Arjune, has been selected to the International Basketball Federations (FIBA) Adelante (Women in Basketball)...
Read More
GFF extends condolences to family of hinterland footballer

GFF extends condolences to family of hinterland...

May 18, 2020

What cricket means to West Indians…. Bangladesh make clean sweep of make shift Windies

What cricket means to West Indians…....

May 18, 2020

Veronica Cecil named BCB’s Ramphal Mother of the Year 2020

Veronica Cecil named BCB’s Ramphal Mother of...

May 17, 2020

“No CBC Championships in 2020” – Patrick Haynes

“No CBC Championships in 2020” – Patrick...

May 17, 2020

Bartica M&TC Sports Wall of Fame Forward thinking leadership of Mayor Marshall commended by GFF’s Forde

Bartica M&TC Sports Wall of Fame Forward...

May 17, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • WE ARE ALL INNOCENT HERE!

    A great deal of misinformation continues to be peddled about the 2020 General and Regional Elections. This happens when... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019