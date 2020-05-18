A grave and serious insult and affront to the ABCE countries

DEAR EDITOR,

I write as a very concerned Guyanese regarding the very unintelligent and crass response and refusal by the Guyana GOVERNMENT, and its refusal of the return of the Carter Center Observers. It is an embarrassment of great magnitude, of which I personally apologise, and quite honestly, I very much doubt that this Government has even conceived the magnitude of damage that they have done. We have seen the misuse and theft of petrodollars in West Africa, and I am sure that the ABCE countries would not allow this to happen in Guyana.

If we go back generations, the Americans built the Atkinson Field on lease, and then returned the airport to Guyana. There have been hundreds of millions of investments in Guyana, and recently with the present oil company, which they will protect at all costs.

We are all aware of history during the last World War. The commander of the fleet that bombed scores of American warships in Pearl Harbour, said to his Officers after he completed the bombings, that WE HAVE JUST AWAKENED A SLEEPING GIANT. It was not long after that, two atomic bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. That was the end of the war, and a complete surrender.

One does not show disrespect to the most powerful nations on earth and would say Guyana has just stepped over the border.

I am of the opinion in the vocabulary of the ABCE Countries, the word Sovereignty does not apply to countries where there are Dictators or Illegal Governments, as we have seen recently in Iraq, Libya and Afghanistan.

I think the Government of Guyana has forgotten that they are dealing with the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AND GREAT…REPEAT GREAT BRITAIN.

I am of the view that the ABCE countries are looking at severe penalties even in the interim period.

I can see that all financial support being placed on hold until the outcome of the Political Situation, until the CREDIBLE AND DEMOCRATIC GOVERNMENT IS IN PLACE.

I have seen quite rightly the American Government without any hesitation has insisted that irrespective of the whims of the present GOVERNMENT, there must be free, fair and credible results of the elections. THAT IS A MUST.

In the event that the GOVERNMENT is working assiduously to rig and give a fraudulent result, the options that could be taken are very clear.

I am sure the ABCE countries already have on their drawing board their plan of action.

I am sure SANCTION IN TOTALITY is one.

But, I am sure that the second option of the removal of a Dictator or Illegal Government is on the cards. That would involve a planned military intervention in order to remove the Illegal Government, and put in place a Democratically Elected Government. That can be done in the shortest possible time.

I am obviously in favour of the second option, since sanctions take time and would no doubt have a significant effect on the poor, who no doubt are presently suffering and increasingly so throughout the country.

There are jobs being lost in the Sugar Industry, the Gold Production, the Bauxite Industry and the Private Sector where people are being laid off. The GOVERNMENT does not have any inputs to generate jobs. They have already stated that finding jobs for the unemployed is not a matter for the GOVERNMENT.

I would like to thank the ABCE COUNTRIES for all your past efforts, in giving Guyana all your help and assistance, and I am quite assured that you will not deny the people of Guyana their true rights and the propensity to live and work with full knowledge that the Government would be Democratic and legal with no Dictatorship or Illegal Government.

Quinn Anderson