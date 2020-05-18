60 boxes counted on Day 12; Region 2 almost complete

On the 12th day of the National Recount exercise, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) managed to complete the recount of 60 ballot boxes, raising the total to 588 boxes the ballots cast in Regions 1 to 5.

GECOM’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Yolanda Ward announced last evening that 13 ballot boxes were counted for Region 2 (Pomeroon/ Supenaam); 15 for Region 3 (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara); 14 for Region 4 (Demerara- Mahaica), and 18 for Region 5 (Mahaica- Berbice).

She said that 543 ballot boxes have been tabulated for the General Elections, while only 501 were completed for the regional elections.

Ward added that the recount for Region Two is almost complete and the commencement of Region Six is soon anticipated.

Region One’s count concluded on Friday, but the certification of the results was completed yesterday and was signed off by the political parties that contested that region.

According to the certification document, the APNU+AFC received 3,909 votes in Region One; the PPP/C received 8,002; LJP received 170; PRP received 24 and URP received six.

There were 12,111 valid votes; 328 ballots were rejected; 41 spoilt ballots and three used tendered ballot papers.

With 13 days remaining in the recount and 1,751 ballot boxes left to be completed, Chairman of GECOM, Justice (Ret’d) Claudette Singh is yet to receive word from the National COVID-19 Task Force with regards to adding six new stations to the 10 already in place at the site of the National Recount.

This delay, however, now puts the Commission in a difficult position, as according to Commissioner Sase Gunraj. He said the Commission would need the report before moving ahead to implement the additional workstations with COVID-19 safety measures in mind.

He reiterated his view that the Task Force is hampering the progress of the recount.