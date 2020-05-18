60 boxes counted on Day 12; Region 2 almost complete

Latest update May 18th, 2020 12:59 AM
On the 12th day of the National Recount exercise, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) managed to complete the recount of 60 ballot boxes, raising the total to 588 boxes the ballots cast in Regions 1 to 5.
GECOM’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Yolanda Ward announced last evening that 13 ballot boxes were counted for Region 2 (Pomeroon/ Supenaam); 15 for Region 3 (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara); 14 for Region 4 (Demerara- Mahaica), and 18 for Region 5 (Mahaica- Berbice).
She said that 543 ballot boxes have been tabulated for the General Elections, while only 501 were completed for the regional elections.
Ward added that the recount for Region Two is almost complete and the commencement of Region Six is soon anticipated.
Region One’s count concluded on Friday, but the certification of the results was completed yesterday and was signed off by the political parties that contested that region.
According to the certification document, the APNU+AFC received 3,909 votes in Region One; the PPP/C received 8,002; LJP received 170; PRP received 24 and URP received six.
There were 12,111 valid votes; 328 ballots were rejected; 41 spoilt ballots and three used tendered ballot papers.
With 13 days remaining in the recount and 1,751 ballot boxes left to be completed, Chairman of GECOM, Justice (Ret’d) Claudette Singh is yet to receive word from the National COVID-19 Task Force with regards to adding six new stations to the 10 already in place at the site of the National Recount.
This delay, however, now puts the Commission in a difficult position, as according to Commissioner Sase Gunraj. He said the Commission would need the report before moving ahead to implement the additional workstations with COVID-19 safety measures in mind.
He reiterated his view that the Task Force is hampering the progress of the recount.
May 18, 2020The Guyana Amateur Basketball Federations (GABF) Youth and Womens leader, Sileena Arjune, has been selected to the International Basketball Federations (FIBA) Adelante (Women in Basketball)...
May 18, 2020
May 18, 2020
May 17, 2020
May 17, 2020
May 17, 2020
As of Sunday, when this column is being typed, less than a quarter of 2,339 ballot boxes have been touched. At the time... more
A great deal of misinformation continues to be peddled about the 2020 General and Regional Elections. This happens when... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In the wake of a report to the Permanent Council of the Organisation of American States (OAS) on... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]