Woman’s body found in abandoned mining pit; camp ransacked

Police are trying to ascertain whether they are dealing with a case of murder after the body of a woman was found in a water-filled mining pit at Karrau Backdam, Mazaruni, last Friday.

The victim has been identified as Rosella Smith, a 28-year-old mother of three of Bamford Point, Bartica, Region Seven.

Reports indicate that she may have been working as a cook with a mining camp. Another report suggested that she sold goods at a camp a short distance from where her corpse was found.

According to report, a 23-year-old miner was heading to a worksite at around 12.30 hrs last Friday and had called out to Rosella Smith while passing her camp.

He got no response and was continuing his journey when he spotted the woman’s body floating in an abandoned mining pit.

He immediately contacted the police and ranks from the Bartica Police Station came to the scene.

Commander of Region 7, Senior Superintendent Linden Lord said that the body bore no marks of violence, but blood was oozing from the nostrils.

Police who visited the area found the woman’s camp ransacked. Investigators also learnt that a day prior to her demise, Smith was seen conversing with two men, known only as “Black Boy” and “Rocky.”

Both men reportedly left the area before the body was found. “Black Boy,” who may be from the East Coast of Demerara, was allegedly seen leaving the “backdam” on the Friday morning with a bucket and a bag.

Police have been unable to locate the individual.

According to reports, Smith had visited her mother-in law’s home at Bartica at around 18:30 hrs last Monday to see her children, aged nine, seven and five.

She reportedly left $3,000 and a snack for the children.

Last Friday, they received a call that Smith’s body had been found.

Police said that Smith’s body is at the Lyken Funeral Home and a postmortem is to be performed on Monday.