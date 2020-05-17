Suriname arrest 9 Guyanese fishermen, seize boats

Surinamese authorities have reportedly arrested nine Guyanese fishermen who they said were in the waters of that neighbouring country illegally.

According to a report of the Dagblad Suriname yesterday, the Coast Guard stopped two fishing boats at the mouth of the Saramacca River on Thursday, May 14.

A total of nine Guyanese fishermen were found to be illegally there in two boats.

Both vessels had fish.

The report said that the investigation shows that one of these boats was fishing illegally.

The police in Suriname said they arrested all of the crew members and seized the boats.

The boats were on their way to Boskamp to unload the fish there.

Guyana and Suriname have both close their borders on the Corentyne River as part of the measures to fight the COVID-19 measures.

However, local fishermen and others, desperate for work, have been taking chances despite the presence of Coast Guards and other officials on both sides of the river.