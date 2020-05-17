Suriname arrest 9 Guyanese fishermen, seize boats

Latest update May 17th, 2020 12:59 AM
Surinamese authorities have reportedly arrested nine Guyanese fishermen who they said were in the waters of that neighbouring country illegally.
According to a report of the Dagblad Suriname yesterday, the Coast Guard stopped two fishing boats at the mouth of the Saramacca River on Thursday, May 14.
A total of nine Guyanese fishermen were found to be illegally there in two boats.
Both vessels had fish.
The report said that the investigation shows that one of these boats was fishing illegally.
The police in Suriname said they arrested all of the crew members and seized the boats.
The boats were on their way to Boskamp to unload the fish there.
Guyana and Suriname have both close their borders on the Corentyne River as part of the measures to fight the COVID-19 measures.
However, local fishermen and others, desperate for work, have been taking chances despite the presence of Coast Guards and other officials on both sides of the river.
May 17, 2020Thirty-seven year-old Mrs. Veronica Cecil of Hampshire Village on Saturday last was pleasantly surprised when a delegation from the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) turned up at her residence to...
May 17, 2020
May 17, 2020
May 16, 2020
May 16, 2020
May 16, 2020
It has been pointed out to me by several persons over the past months that there is a Freddie Kissoon Facebook page, the... more
This whole system of government will be discredited unless there are free and fair elections. But the real danger is that... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In the wake of a report to the Permanent Council of the Organisation of American States (OAS) on... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]