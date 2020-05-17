Latest update May 17th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Suriname arrest 9 Guyanese fishermen, seize boats

May 17, 2020 News 0

Surinamese authorities have reportedly arrested nine Guyanese fishermen who they said were in the waters of that neighbouring country illegally.
According to a report of the Dagblad Suriname yesterday, the Coast Guard stopped two fishing boats at the mouth of the Saramacca River on Thursday, May 14.
A total of nine Guyanese fishermen were found to be illegally there in two boats.
Both vessels had fish.
The report said that the investigation shows that one of these boats was fishing illegally.
The police in Suriname said they arrested all of the crew members and seized the boats.
The boats were on their way to Boskamp to unload the fish there.
Guyana and Suriname have both close their borders on the Corentyne River as part of the measures to fight the COVID-19 measures.
However, local fishermen and others, desperate for work, have been taking chances despite the presence of Coast Guards and other officials on both sides of the river.

More in this category

Sports

Veronica Cecil named BCB’s Ramphal Mother of the Year 2020

Veronica Cecil named BCB’s Ramphal Mother of the Year 2020

May 17, 2020

  Thirty-seven year-old Mrs. Veronica Cecil of Hampshire Village on Saturday last was pleasantly surprised when a delegation from the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) turned up at her residence to...
Read More
“No CBC Championships in 2020” – Patrick Haynes

“No CBC Championships in 2020” – Patrick...

May 17, 2020

Bartica M&TC Sports Wall of Fame Forward thinking leadership of Mayor Marshall commended by GFF’s Forde

Bartica M&TC Sports Wall of Fame Forward...

May 17, 2020

Positive efforts seen to resolve the Chris Gayle outburst issue

Positive efforts seen to resolve the Chris Gayle...

May 16, 2020

Sinclair aims to repeat Super50 showing in CPL

Sinclair aims to repeat Super50 showing in CPL

May 16, 2020

Hetmyer, Paul & Permaul in WI 30-man provisional squad But no room for Shepherd & Keiran Powell

Hetmyer, Paul & Permaul in WI 30-man...

May 16, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019