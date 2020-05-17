Palms resident admitted to ICU with COVID-19 complications

An elderly male resident of the Palms is now a patient of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for respiratory complications he developed as a result of COVID-19.

A staffer attached to the retirement home told Kaieteur News that the elderly man was among the batch of residents who recently tested positive for the virus.

“The ambulance came and took him away after he developed serious problems breathing.”

The staffer noted that at present, “the Palms has a separate dorm in which the other COVID -19 cases are being accommodated.”

“Those residents have been isolated in a separate ward from the rest of persons living here. Most of them are in stable condition and they have a special set of staff that looks after them. There are also doctors who conduct regular checks with them.”

The staffer told this newspaper that caregivers attached to the elderly home are taking special precaution with the residents.

“We are concerned not only for the residents but for our own safety and so we have been trying our best to be extra careful so that the virus doesn’t spread. At first, we had concerns over the lack of adequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to work but that problem has been rectified after we protested the Ministry started to provide the gloves and masks.”

However, the staffer said that there is still reluctance from the dorm maids who are responsible for cleaning the areas.

“For some reason the maids have stopped cleaning some of the wards. I believe that they are scared to clean and I am not sure if they have adequate PPE s but I hope whatever it is can be rectified soon.”

Last week, Ministry of Social Protection, the agency under which the Palms falls announced that they have been working diligently in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health in implementing protocols to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus within the care home.

The statement confirmed, that despite the efforts of the Ministry, between May 1 and May 14, 2020, five residents –four males and one female and one patient care assistant have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus at the Palms Elderly Care Facility.

“Regrettably, one male resident has died. The Ministry hereby extends condolences to his relatives and friends,” the statement added.

At the interim, the Social Protection Ministry has taken a certain course of action to manage and mitigate the possible threat of an outbreak at the Palms.

As a result of the new precautionary measures, the facility has banned all visitors entering the compound. According to the release “All staffers at the institution have been equipped with protective equipment to perform their duties.”

“Those residents who have tested positive for the virus have been separated from other residents and are being cared for in a separate area of the home.

The ward, which housed the positive cases, and associated areas are sanitized twice daily. Contact between residents on a ward has been limited as much as possible through the restriction of movement on the ward and increasing bed spacing as much as possible,” the statement outlined.

Further, the Ministry added that all residents on affected wards are tested and a stringent screening routine for staff upon entering the facility has been implemented.