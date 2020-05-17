MYO distributes 500 food hampers

Latest update May 17th, 2020 12:59 AM
The Muslim Youth Organization (MYO) of Guyana, of Woolford Avenue, Thomas Lands, has embarked in distributing 500 food hampers to the less fortunate in Guyana.
The initiative came from the need to help ease the economic hardships faced by the COVID-19 pandemic that has plagued the world.
MYO said that the hampers will be distributed across Guyana in communities including Wales, Canal Number 1 and 2, La Parfaite Harmonie, Windsor Forest, Leguan, Rose Hall, Port Mourant, Canje, Timehri, Kuru Kururu, Peter’s Hall and Georgetown.
“Our aim is to provide food hampers to as many as possible as a means of assisting them in providing meals to their families, more so in this Holy Month of Ramadan, where Muslims are commanded to give Zakaat (Charity) to the poor and needy as long as they have the required amount of Nisaab.”
Zakat (Charity) in Islam is a means of purification of the wealth acquired and not a means of diminishing the wealth, MYO explained.
