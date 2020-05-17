Lawrence, Ally signal rejection of additional recount stations

Latest update May 17th, 2020 12:59 AM
Executives of the governing coalition, APNU+AFC, met with the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) and signaled the rejection by the National COVID-19 Task Force of a proposition by the commission to add six workstations for the National Recount.The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) is of the view that Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence, and Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally, via statements made yesterday, have indirectly rejected the addition. This view was proffered by PPP/C executive, Anil Nandlall, at the media centre, Arthur Chung Convention Centre yesterday.
