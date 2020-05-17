Granger nixes Williams, Forde claim that recount is illegal

Latest update May 17th, 2020 2:03 PM
Incumbent President David Granger today says that he will accept the declaration of the results of the March 2, 2020 elections using the final figures of the ongoing national recount exercise.
The President said “Whatever declarations made by the chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission, would be regarded as legitimate by the coalition government.”
Asked about the contradictory statements made by Attorney General Basil Williams and Senior Counsel Roysdale Forde who both claimed that the recount is illegal, and that any results emerging from the process would not be deemed legitimate, President Granger stated emphatically that it was he who had ultimate authority for speaking on behalf of the governing coalition.
“As the President and leader of the government, it is my policy that any declaration coming out of the Chairman of GECOM would be accepted by the Government of Guyana… I speak on behalf of the Government of Guyana,” the President said.
May 17, 2020Thirty-seven year-old Mrs. Veronica Cecil of Hampshire Village on Saturday last was pleasantly surprised when a delegation from the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) turned up at her residence to...
May 17, 2020
May 17, 2020
May 16, 2020
May 16, 2020
May 16, 2020
It has been pointed out to me by several persons over the past months that there is a Freddie Kissoon Facebook page, the... more
This whole system of government will be discredited unless there are free and fair elections. But the real danger is that... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In the wake of a report to the Permanent Council of the Organisation of American States (OAS) on... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]