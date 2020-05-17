Latest update May 17th, 2020 2:03 PM

Granger nixes Williams, Forde claim that recount is illegal

May 17, 2020 News 0

Incumbent President David Granger today says that he will accept the declaration of the results of the March 2, 2020 elections using the final figures of the ongoing national recount exercise.

President David Granger

The President said “Whatever declarations made by the chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission, would be regarded as legitimate by the coalition government.”
Asked about the contradictory statements made by Attorney General Basil Williams and Senior Counsel Roysdale Forde who both claimed that the recount is illegal, and that any results emerging from the process would not be deemed legitimate, President Granger stated emphatically that it was he who had ultimate authority for speaking on behalf of the governing coalition.
“As the President and leader of the government, it is my policy that any declaration coming out of the Chairman of GECOM would be accepted by the Government of Guyana… I speak on behalf of the Government of Guyana,” the President said.

