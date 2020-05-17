GECOM deh pun sheer count

A teacher de having problem with one child. No matter how hard she try, he test scores always low. Sometimes he got 5/100 and one time 2/100.

One day she tun to him and seh: “Sonny, ah wan give you a chance to pass. But yuh scores low. You need to get mo marks. So I gun allow you to write half the test and yuh can bring in somebody fuh write the other half fuh yuh. Who yuh want to write the other half?”

Without hesitation, the child shouted: “Mingo!”

Mingo was the man who count de District 4 votes. He count so good dat dem had to ask fuh re-count.

Dem boys support de re-count. Dem seh it was the best way fuh please everybody.

De re-count start and it showing that wha Mingo add was not a count but more of a C-O-U-N-T without the O.

Is sheer C#NT showing up in Mingo’s numbers.

And it gat nuff a dem Coalition people talking a lot of C#NT. GECOM gat fuh sort out da C#NT during the re-count.

But is nah only GECOM dem pun de count without de ‘O’. Exxon also gat we pun it.

We and dem establish a partnership fuh oil.

But dem draw up de contract that say we nah gat no say. All dem doing is sending we bills and mo bills so that all we can do is count and mo count.

Is just like if Granger and Jagdeo set up a business. And Granger gat no say. Wah yuh think Jagdeo gan do to he?

He gun deh jukin’ he. He gan juk de Soulja Bai in he eye; he gan juk in he side; and he gan juk he in he backside.

Talk half and wait fuh the re-count dun!