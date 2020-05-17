Latest update May 17th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

CXC says amicable resolution likely with Jamaica over exams

May 17, 2020 News 0

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) on Friday, subsequent to the decision of the Council for Human and Social Development (COHSOD) – Education of 8 May2020, convened the second in a series of bilateral discussions including COHSOD Education, CXC and Jamaica.
“The meeting addressed the concerns raised by Jamaica in relation to the impact of COVID-19 on the administration of examinations. Specifically, concerns in respect of the logistical challenges faced by the country within the context of public health policy were discussed.”
CXC said that the meeting made significant progress towards an amicable resolution to the challenges.
“These deliberations will be concluded early next week, at which time the agreed position will be
communicated.”
With announcements that CSEC exams will be in July, Jamaica had raised objections, citing challenges from schools closure from COVID-19.
CXC said it remains committed to ensuring that the regional examinations are accessible to all and
for the mutual benefit of our students, parents, school administration and all other stakeholders.

More in this category

Sports

Veronica Cecil named BCB’s Ramphal Mother of the Year 2020

Veronica Cecil named BCB’s Ramphal Mother of the Year 2020

May 17, 2020

  Thirty-seven year-old Mrs. Veronica Cecil of Hampshire Village on Saturday last was pleasantly surprised when a delegation from the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) turned up at her residence to...
Read More
“No CBC Championships in 2020” – Patrick Haynes

“No CBC Championships in 2020” – Patrick...

May 17, 2020

Bartica M&TC Sports Wall of Fame Forward thinking leadership of Mayor Marshall commended by GFF’s Forde

Bartica M&TC Sports Wall of Fame Forward...

May 17, 2020

Positive efforts seen to resolve the Chris Gayle outburst issue

Positive efforts seen to resolve the Chris Gayle...

May 16, 2020

Sinclair aims to repeat Super50 showing in CPL

Sinclair aims to repeat Super50 showing in CPL

May 16, 2020

Hetmyer, Paul & Permaul in WI 30-man provisional squad But no room for Shepherd & Keiran Powell

Hetmyer, Paul & Permaul in WI 30-man...

May 16, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019