CXC says amicable resolution likely with Jamaica over exams

Latest update May 17th, 2020 12:59 AM
The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) on Friday, subsequent to the decision of the Council for Human and Social Development (COHSOD) – Education of 8 May2020, convened the second in a series of bilateral discussions including COHSOD Education, CXC and Jamaica.
“The meeting addressed the concerns raised by Jamaica in relation to the impact of COVID-19 on the administration of examinations. Specifically, concerns in respect of the logistical challenges faced by the country within the context of public health policy were discussed.”
CXC said that the meeting made significant progress towards an amicable resolution to the challenges.
“These deliberations will be concluded early next week, at which time the agreed position will be
communicated.”
With announcements that CSEC exams will be in July, Jamaica had raised objections, citing challenges from schools closure from COVID-19.
CXC said it remains committed to ensuring that the regional examinations are accessible to all and
for the mutual benefit of our students, parents, school administration and all other stakeholders.
