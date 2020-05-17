Coronavirus spoil-sport to birthday celebrations of Buxton woman, 108

All decked out in one of her favourite outfit, Evadney Eldeca Talbot of Buxton, East Coast Demerara, eagerly posed for a photo in celebration of her 108th birthday.

With her voice fill with excitement, Talbot happily told Kaieteur News that she had celebrated her birthday on Mother’s Day- May 10, 2020.

But this year’s celebration was quite different and a little less fun-filled.

This media house had featured Miss Talbot as being surrounded by well-wishers, friends, family members and even neighbours in previous celebrations.

The centenarian had expected the same this year but the Coronavirus pandemic has proved to be an unwelcomed spoilt sport.

Nevertheless, she is still grateful that God has granted her life to see another milestone and the opportunity to be surrounded by her cherished grandchildren.

Talbot, still young at heart, said that this “spoilt sport” has prevented her from going outdoors to do the thing she loves most- gardening.

Sometimes, she feels, it is quite boring but she has resorted to occupy her time with other indoor activities.

Miss Talbot said that despite the fact that the elderlies are the most vulnerable to the virus, she is not afraid and puts her trust in God.

She was born in the year 1912 to the late Louisa Hammer and Johnathan Watson.

She grew to become a reputable seamstress, versed in making dresses, crocheting and embroidery.

She later decided to settle down and marry the late Kingsel Talbot. Their union together produced five children.

However, life has not been that smooth for Talbot after she was forced to witness the funeral of her husband and two of her children.

She has seen the birth of 16 grandchildren, 40 great-grands and another six great-great grands.