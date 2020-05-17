Coronavirus: How can we prevent a lockdown and sustain our economy?

By Dr. Zulfikar Bux

Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine

The world is currently trying to cope with the devastation associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. There is the ongoing battle of balancing the economic fallout associated with lockdowns, versus the health risks and deaths associated with opening businesses and having freedom of movement. But why should we choose between one or the other? Isn’t there a way for us to have a compromise that takes the best of both sides and make it work? I’m optimistic that there may be ways in doing this and keep our country afloat until there is a more definite cure for this infection. While lockdowns can be necessary when the spread of the disease is burdening the capacity of a population to survive, permanent lockdowns are not feasible for obvious economical and health reasons. Thankfully in Guyana, we have not reached that state and may be able to prevent such by focusing on the options I will discuss today. However, we must firstly understand that life will not be the same as it was before. The faster we adapt and work together, the likelier we will be able to successfully maneuverer this pandemic. Today, I will share options that can possibly prevent a full scale lockdown, save lives and keep the economy afloat.

EVERYONE WEARS A MASK

Evidence is now showing the effectiveness of controlling the spread of COVID-19 in countries that successfully implemented mask wearing campaigns for all. As shown in the picture, the countries that implemented mask wearing campaign, saw a steady drop in their infection rates while those that have not implemented mask wearing campaign, continue to have active spread of the disease. Experts believe that for the mask wearing campaign to be successful, approximately 80% of the population has to wear mask when they are out and about. We are still a bit away from the 80% mark in Guyana but if it can be achieved, we should see tremendous benefits. Researchers from the Yale University found that the benefits of each additional cloth mask worn by the public (In the US) are conservatively in the $3,000 – $6,000 (USD) range due to their impact in slowing the spread of the virus. I do believe that if we can all wear non-medical masks, we will be able to decrease the viral spread while being able to maintain sufficient movement to sustain businesses and our economy.

CONSIDERATE MOVEMENTS, SOCIAL DISTANCING

While we need to move around to conduct businesses and sustain our economy, we have to ensure this is tempered and we keep our social distance (3-6 feet) from each other as much as possible. We should be responsible in our public movements and be out enough to sustain our needs and nothing more. This will take a commitment from every citizen to ensure that we hold ourselves and each other accountable for our actions when we are in public. Those that are not adhering to social distancing guidelines and are callous with their movements, should not be encouraged and be reported when they remain defiant. We will of course need to keep our masks on at all times when we are out.

PRACTICE PROPER HYGIENE

There should be a strong movement to ensure everyone practice proper hygiene. Strict compliance to handwashing or hand sanitizing at every business or public space should be a must. The practice of spitting in the public should be admonished by all. Persons with cough and cold or any symptom suggestive of the common cold, flu or COVID-19 should avoid public movements and should see a doctor at designated public institutions immediately.

EFFICIENT TESTING AND CONTACT TRACING

Extremely strong emphasis should be placed on ensuring that testing is done for as much of the population as possible. The more we test, the more we will be able have an idea of the spread of the disease and be able to focus on containing areas of spread. We cannot contain the disease if we do not know where it is and who has it. Because of our small population, we should be able to merge services of government agencies and form teams to trace contacts of infected patients and be able to mitigate spread. If we do decide to open our ports when we have domestic control of the disease, testing for disease clearance should be done on everyone entering the country before they are cleared for entry.

While these are my personal suggestions and are by no means perfect, they have been done based on the best available evidence currently. As we learn more about the disease, more options may arise. In the meantime, we need to survive as a country. Countries with responsible citizens are doing better with this outbreak than those with less responsible ones. We need to unite as a country, act responsibly, and fight together instead of fighting with each other so that we can win the fight against COVID-19.

