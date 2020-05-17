Commissioners split on handling of recount observations

By Kemol King

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has not yet discussed and decided on how it will treat with the observations being made during the National Recount, particularly claims that there are anomalies that occurred on Election Day.

Commissioners hold differing views on what should be done, and no meeting has been scheduled to determine the way forward, even as the Region One recount has come to a close.Commissioner Vincent Alexander had told reporters that the Commission would meet to address the observation statements for each region, as the recount for that region comes to a close. But Commissioner Sase Gunraj said yesterday that no such meeting has been scheduled or requested.In fact, Gunraj is opposed to any direct investigation of the observation statements, arguing that that is the domain of the court.He has registered disagreement with Alexander, and said that the order for the recount does not provide for GECOM to address the observations.With no word on GECOM’s official position on the matter, Kaieteur News asked Commissioner Desmond Trotman last night what would be done with the Region One observation statements, given that its recount is over.He responded: “My understanding is that first there is going to be a summation of all of the anomalies that were put, and those that merit investigation will be looked at.”The Commissioner indicated that the merit of the claims will be determined on the basis of an examination of the arguments and proof put forward.But Gunraj said yesterday that thus far, no evidence has been forthcoming from the main party raising objections, APNU+AFC, despite Amna Ally and Volda Lawrence claiming that some evidence has already been tendered to GECOM.Gunraj stopped short of saying that the nature of such investigations would generally form part of an elections petition, stressing that he is not advocating for that.However, Trotman is of the view that the investigation would have to be done before any final declaration is made.Trotman said: “It has to be done. It is part of the process. And if it is that you’re talking about credibility, if you want to ascertain if the elections were credible, once you have information supported by proof that something went on that shouldn’t have taken place, you have to look at it before [the declaration].”He said he believes that what would happen is that GECOM would put in place the machinery to ensure the investigation is executed. When pointed to the differing viewpoint, Trotman said he does not agree.Trotman acknowledged that the matter has not been discussed at the level of the Commission, but said that he will argue for the investigation process to take place before the count is concluded.While APNU+AFC is adamant that GECOM must investigate its claims, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) is of the view that the coalition is just using the investigation to delay the conclusion of the recount.Kian Jabour of A New and United Guyana (ANUG), one of the new parties, weighed in on the matter last night. He said that the recount is mainly a numerical recount, and that it should remain that way.