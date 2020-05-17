Carter Center protest quelled as one arrested

An early morning protest that was staged yesterday by members of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) saw one being arrested.

PPP/C supporters turned up with placards in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs demanding that members of the Carter Centre be allowed to re- enter the country to observe the ongoing National Recount process.

This comes after Government, for the third time, turned down a request for the return of the members of the Carter Centre.

Protestors chanted and called for the Ministry and those in the COVID-19 Task Force to grant the GECOM accredited observers permission to come back to scrutinize the recount process.

However, their chants and ranting were short-lived after police ranks closed in and told them to leave.

An inspector was seen asking them what they were doing. He then followed up his question by telling them that they need to leave and return to their homes.

Protestors refused to adhere and asked the reasons why. The officer explained that they were in breach of the Gazetted COVID-19 lock down measures.

He said that crowds were prohibited. However, the protestors said they were and were standing six feet apart and therefore complying.

One vocal demonstrator was arrested and the rest of the supporters dispersed from the South Road location.

Later, in a Facebook post, former Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, said that two protestors were arrested.

Also condemning the police actions was General Secretary of the PPP/C, Bharrat Jagdeo.

He said, in a press conference yesterday afternoon, that he sees nothing illegal done by protestors.