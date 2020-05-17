Cane harvester injured after lorry topples on muddy dam

A cane harvester is counting his lucky stars to be alive after the estate lorry he was in with six others toppled on the muddy Tain dam, on the Corentyne, East Berbice.Injured is Muktar Ali, 49 of Lot 15 Section C, Adelphi Village.

He is currently at home with injuries to his head, shoulders and back.

According to a relative, Ali was in an estate lorry with six others heading out from the Tain backlands where they had burnt some cane fields when the wheels of the lorry skidded on the muddy dam and toppled.

Ali fell unconscious during the incident while the others sustained minor hits to their bodies.

He was rushed shortly after to the Port Mourant Hospital and admitted.

The incident occurred Tuesday night. Ali was released yesterday.

The relatives of Ali opined that if the driver of the lorry was not driving at a fast speed he may have been able to control the lorry and prevent the incident.

Estate officials from Albion have been in contact with the relatives.