Alleged wife-killer nabbed at Parika – less than a month after escape from Lusignan Holding Centre

Police have recaptured alleged wife killer Ganesh Dhanraj, who had escaped with other inmates on April 20 last from the Lusignan Holding Centre.

Ranks, acting on information, went to the Parika Bus Park at around 14.10 hrs yesterday and found the fugitive sitting in a car.

“He was questioned and then taken to the Parika Police Station and further questioned and positively identified as the escapee,” a release stated.

“Prison authorities, on receipt of the notification, went to the Parika Police Station where his identity was further confirmed. He was then transported to prison.”“The GPS commends the police for their swift action, and members of the public for feeling safe and confident to provide the information to the police.”

Dhanraj is alleged to have murdered his reputed wife, Dhanwantie Ram on April 5, 2020,

It is alleged that Ram, a 29-old housewife, was on her way to the Parika Police Station to make a police report against her reputed husband when he dragged her into their home and strangled her during an argument.

Dhanraj was among four inmates who had escaped from the Lusignan Prison last month by scaling the eastern fence during heavy rainfall.