West Indies fast-bowler Beaton on board with food hampers

West Indies fast-bowler Ronsford Beaton has joined a list of people on the Essequibo Coast to share out food hampers during this time of uncertainty owing to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Beaton, who has so far represented West Indies in two one-day internationals and 33 first-class matches for Guyana, collaborated with NGO Welead Caribbean which is being run by his sister and President Abbigale Lonche.

According to Beaton, who had featured for Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders in the annual Caribbean Premier League tournament, was ecstatic to come on board.

“I grew up in Essequibo where everyone treated me like family; with everyone [is] being affected in some way by the Corona Virus I believe that family should always support family and that I why I opted to join the project of giving out hampers,” the 27-year-old Beaton related.

Since the arrival of COVID-19 across the globe several months ago, sporting events have been put on hold while the entire world is also more or less at standstill.

With isolation an imperative method to help curb the spread of the deadly disease, Beaton, a former Essequibo Inter-County skipper, encouraged people to be safe.

“I also want to use this opportunity to encourage youths to stay home and to stay safe,” Beaton mentioned.

Lonche stated that the project began in April, and she and her brother will continue to donate more food hampers throughout Region Two.

She informed that Beaton, who has played for his country in limited overs cricket, always wants to give back to his community: Reliance and Bush Lot.

Lonche declared that anyone wishes to contribute can contact her at telephone number 648-4302.