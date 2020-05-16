UGSS to issue over 200 students with additional care package

Latest update May 16th, 2020 12:03 AM
DEAR EDITOR,
Targeted students of the University of Guyana will benefit from a care package designed by the current UGSS council. Approved at the last council meeting, students from all over the country that are a part of the University of Guyana will be able to access such a package by virtue of applying to the UGSS email at [email protected]
Coming out of the UGSS, students are to apply for the special package via email. Students are expected to state their name, age, year of study, telephone number along with a brief synopsis as to why they are qualified enough for such a package. Each application received will be vetted by the current UGSS council to ensure that applicants have been deemed in need of this system of assistance.
Due to the government-imposed lockdown, many persons are now unemployed as a few organisations had to apply cuts to staff to sustain the burden caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Laid off workers, of which some students are, are now left without any job, and no income to sustain them. The UGSS sees this as assisting and protecting those vulnerable students.
Jafar Gibbons
