This is the time for us all to come together

DEAR EDITOR,

This virus and lockdown is frustrating for us all, though we see some good changes coming out of this like the improvement in air quality, less pollution, slowing down and people helping each other. I personally would rather start a new kind of economy that doesn’t need people risking other people’s lives in order to work or working for corporations who are destroying the environment. Some prophesies say that the Native Americans will lead us out of this eventually. I believe they have had the wisdom to give to us to establish a more humane economy, perhaps based on an agrarian society. We’ve already passed the eleventh hour as far as saving the earth from destruction. This is the time for us all to come together and make a better world, not fight each other but consult with each other.

Yours,

Rooplall Dudhnath