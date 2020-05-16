The recount: Assessing the RIG!!

DEAR EDITOR,

The recount is now showing up Ringo’s and GECOM’s handiwork in all of its glory, GECOM can’t escape accountability now, they must have been complicit in this! So here is what has to happen in the next few days as the recount continues to show the results, and reveal the true depth of the rigging. They had the National Statements of Poll all the time, so they cannot possibly explain to anyone how they were not part of the rig!! When I compiled Regions 1 to 9 from the GECOM Website, in March and posted it on my Facebook page and the newspapers, the total for the two main parties in Regions/Districts 1-9 was APNU/AFC: 110,871 Votes and the PPP/C: 152,280 votes. Therefore, in Regions 1-9 the PPP/C led by 51,409 votes, the GECOM published result for Region/District 4 [which is still on their website] was APNU/AFC: 136,057 votes, and the PPP/C: 77,231 votes, a difference of 58,826 votes, so if the PPP’s SOP’s tell us that they won by [a round figure] 17,000 votes counting all 10 regions, then Ringo and GECOM, rigged the result of Region 4 by 17,000 + 7,417 [i.e. 58,826-51,409] = 24,417 votes, this will be revealed in the recount in the coming days. With the small differences, we are seeing in the recount, spoilt votes, etc. Twenty-four thousand people could not have died or migrated in Region 4 since 2015! When the truth is known, it will be discovered that the APNU/AFC actually lost support in Region 4, as I discovered when I totalled the PPP/C’s SOP’s of Region/ District 4, 2 months ago.

Regions/Districts 1-9 will not show any differences from the SOP’s. Only Region/District 4 will. In view of Mr. Golding’s corroboration, there is no longer any cause for pretense, the PPP/C won the election and they and their supporters have been deprived of their win for nearly two and a half months. GECOM is now obligated to correct this grave error; they should just recount Region/District 4 and declare the winner. The APNU/AFC has embarrassed us enough; they are welcome to go to the election petition, which they have been harping on with the drivel they have been saying and doing, thereby delaying the process of declaring a winner.

In nearly one and a half years, this country has been without a proper Government, that is no Parliament, no Budget, no oversight whatsoever, we don’t even know where they are getting the money to pay themselves their salaries and to run the routine operations of Government, whilst spending billions on a sanitarium which we don’t need and are allowing the COVID-19 virus to escalate even now, through the most incompetent policies, of doing everything except testing aggressively, despite warnings from the WHO local representatives, when islands like Trinidad and Tobago are showing very few new infections.

Tony Vieira