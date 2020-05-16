The Guyanese people are far more discerning

DEAR EDITOR,

In the media agencies under the control of the Coalition, a curious question is being asked.

It is: What is the basis for saying the declaration made by the Region Four Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo on March 13 is fraudulent?

On May 15, 2020, another newspaper in a report headlined ‘Cheap Politics’ said: “(Bharrat) Jagdeo had claimed that Region Four Returning Officer (RO), Clairmont Mingo’s second declaration was deemed fraudulent when, in fact, the High Court has ruled only on the first.”

This latest move is nothing if not transparent.

Yes, the High Court ruled that Mr. Clairmont Mingo’s declaration of results for Region 4 was fraudulent since it did not follow the procedures spelt out in the law.

Secondly, there is a national recount that is ongoing and the results of that exercise are clear for all to see – Mr. Clairmont Mingo’s second declaration, made on March 13, was fraudulent.

Mr. Clairmont Mingo on the afternoon of March 13, at the GECOM head office, according to recordings that are in the public domain, said: “The numbers I have on my spreadsheet are the numbers I have extracted from the original Statements of Poll that were issued to me…I am the Returning Officer. I am saying that my Statements of Poll are credible.”

What the national recount has exposed so far is that this was not the case. The numbers on Mr. Clairmont Mingo’s spreadsheet were not the numbers of the original Statements of Polls. His numbers inflated the votes for the APNU+AFC Coalition by an average of 70 votes per Ballot Box – considering data available from at least 26 Ballot Boxes for Region 4, which have been recounted so far.

It is not only Guyana’s Courts that can pronounce on the fraudulent nature of Mr. Clairmont Mingo’s declaration of March 13. The national recount can do so and is doing so, as well.

It is a fact that the ongoing national recount exercise has discredited Mr. Clairmont Mingo’s March 13 declaration of results for Region 4 and these spins by the Coalition-controlled media agencies will not change that fact.

So to answer the question – What is the basis for saying the declaration made by the Region Four Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo on March 13 is fraudulent – the national recount is the basis.

The Guyanese people are far more discerning than the APNU+AFC Coalition is giving them credit for.

Sincerely,

Nalinie Singh