Someone has to advise APNU+AFC leadership not to talk

If someone comes from another planet and wants to know about the election controversy, just a few hours of research dating back to March 4 would indicate to them that APNU+AFC is the mischievous culprit. One reason tells you why – the most asinine, illogical and irrational defenses are coming out of their mouths and the world is still laughing but getting angrier as each day passes.

In previous columns, in documenting these cascading asininities, I wondered out loud what other types we will see as each day is born. See my pieces of May 4; April 18; April 17; April 12. In those four articles, I document briefly, the unbelievable idiocies that the APNU+AFC have been giving the world as defenses for their participation in election rigging.

It is just not stopping. I am nor referring to sensible strategies but foolish things. If you want to delay the recount then don’t cite snake infestation, cite mosquito invasion. It is simple; when the authorities check, they will see no snake and the recount will continue.

APNU+AFC leaders are just confused and the irrationalities have infiltrated their minds. Here is what Harmon told the press knowing that he would be laughed at because the facts do not support his explanation; “The application was made for an aircraft to come and then at the last minute, we were advised that the Carter Center team would be on the aircraft. We didn’t say ‘take them off”, we didn’t say that they should come. We didn’t say anything like that. What we learnt is that when the aircraft arrived here, they were not on the flight.”

It turned out in an exchange between the US Embassy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that it was President Granger himself who rejected the Carter Centre re-entry. This is the same Harmon that told the world that the JJ&B PR firm was hired to put forward the government’s case of election victory, in fact telling the world that for the first time in history, governments, apart from private political parties, actually contest elections. If Granger had even a modicum of leadership qualities, he would have consigned Harmon to be Ambassador to Timbuktu.

Now we have an explanation for how dead people and immigrants, who were not in Guyana, voted. It is not just asinine but sad and tragic how humans that administer the affairs of a 21st century Caribbean country can descent to such pitiful levels.

Here is how the fake votes were discovered. Now it is vital to keep in mind that these fake votes were cast in PPP strongholds, a depravity conducted by the PPP. APNU+AFC said it had agents in every village and town. It was these people that alerted the party to what the PPP did.

Here now are the dimensions to this asininity. (1)- Why didn’t these ubiquitous agents stop the illegalities on that very day of voting? APNU+AFC explained that many of these agents didn’t properly understand their tasks and many made mistakes. So why then are you relying on such mediocre personnel to inform you that there were fake votes counted?

(2) APNU+AFC did not present these fake vote allegations at anytime from March 2. Basil Williams is seen in a video clip during the first week of March, entering his car, telling reporters the election was clean and fair and APNU+AFC won. Did Williams know of the bogus ballots that were counted? And if he knew then, one must assume he didn’t give it much thought. It is only on May 6, the nation was told APNU+AFC had this information since March 2. That is a two months period of silence.

(3) – When asked what proof APNU+AFC has that some ‘jumbies’ and people not living in Guyana voted, the APNU+AFC leaders said they will only give the evidence to the Chief Elections Officer (CEO). Here is where things enter the realm of a circus. The same partner of Clairmont Mingo, that only Claudette Singh and APNU+AFC trust, will be in possession of sensitive information that helps the APNU+AFC. Who will believe that the man the satirical column, Dem Boys Seh in Kaieteur News, refers to as LoLoField has valid information when he still has in his possession invalid information on the results of the election with election documents signed by his partner Mingo and the General Secretary of APNU – Volda Lawrence? (4)- APNU+AFC said that it only made the utterance that the 2020 election was free and fair as a general statement. (5) Finally, David Paterson said the recount synchronizes with the APNU+AFC’s SOPs and GECOM should announce the results based on the March 14 declaration. Really! My God!

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)