OBSCENE ALLEGATIONS

DEAR EDITOR,

The blatant attempt by the APNU+AFC Coalition to besmirch the characters of thousands of GECOM staff who worked on Election Day, March 2, 2020, should be condemned by all.

These staffers were widely praised for their work on that day, as the voting process on Election Day was deemed by all stakeholders in the electoral process, including the international election observer missions, to be conducted in a free and fair manner. Even the APNU+AFC Coalition, in their now widely circulated dossier, said the same thing. They said, “The various comments from the observer missions convey that the voting process in the election was well managed, peaceful, proceeded largely without incident and was free, fair and transparent. It is therefore reasonable to conclude then that the voting process was not fraudulent.”

Editor, most of these staffers would have been enjoying their first employment and would have been proud to place that experience on future resumes. Unfortunately, through the efforts of the APNU+AFC Coalition, these young people are now stained with the allegations that they conspired with other GECOM staffers, party agents, including those from the Coalition, the police officers at the polling stations and the local and foreign observers to allow unauthorised persons to vote for persons who either migrated or are deceased.

The APNU+AFC Coalition agents at the various recount stations and the leadership of the Coalition who concocted this false narrative should be ashamed of the potential damage, which they are causing to these young people.

I would recommend that these young people join together and bring a class action suit against the Coalition forcing them to provide evidence of their wrongdoing or withdraw the obscene allegations.

Yours truly,

Sherwyn Greaves