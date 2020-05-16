New Amsterdam prison inmate in failed sprint to freedom

Latest update May 16th, 2020 12:59 AM

Prisons officers attached to the New Amsterdam Prison were forced to spring into action yesterday morning when one of their inmates attempted a daring escape act.

Short-lived freedom: Rei Joseph

Though the prison only managed to soak up 15 minutes of freedom, the incident surely caused a panic.
Information reaching to this publication was that at just around 06:51 hrs Friday, while the prison was being unlocked, convicted inmate Rei Joseph made a run for it and scaled the tall prison fence enforced with barbed wires.

The New Amsterdam, East Berbice Prison

Officers immediately sprung into action after ranks in the prison towers observed Joseph’s actions. An alarm was subsequently raised and the prisoner was pursued. Some 15 minutes later, Joseph was spotted and recaptured in the vicinity of Smithfield just a short distance away from the prison. The failed escapee is currently serving a fifteen months sentence for simply larceny and was expected to be released on December 11, 2020.
An investigation has been launched.

 

 

