MoPH receives critical support to help diabetics affected by COVID-19

The Guyana Diabetic Association (GDA) is partnering with the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) to help distribute essential medical supplies to thousands of Guyanese affected by the disease.

According to O’Neil Atkins, National Director of Pharmacy Services at MoPH, the donation of branded insulin from the GDA is timely given a delay in the shipment of the regular quota of supplies.

“The pandemic has caused some backlog in the shipments … [but] we have received about 2000 tins and short vials of insulin from the GDA which were shipped via DHL.”

According to Atkins, the supply of insulin will aid greatly with diabetic patients particularly those battling COVID -19 – diabetes is one of the underlying conditions that causes further complications for those infected with the virus.

He explained that the branded insulin is stronger than the generic type currently available. “[W]hich means it works faster,” he explained, “due to its high efficacy and will help patients get their blood sugar under control at a fast rate while they fight COVID-19. These products are valuable and costly so we are very much appreciative of this donation.”

Atkins said the Association usually partners with the Ministry to help distribute the medication to juvenile diabetics. However, the GDA has extended its reach to adults affected by the disease.

“Given the situation created by COVID -19 globally,” he said, “the extended support of organisations like GDA is essentially to helping us fulfill our mandate as the nation’s health service providers.”

Atkins noted that the medication will be distributed to over a thousand diabetics.

Meanwhile, President of GDA, Glynis Beaton told Kaieteur News that the Association is partnering with MoPH to also distribute test strips in addition to the insulin. She noted that it is important that persons with diabetes like her adhere to precautions.

“As a diabetic, I am deeply concerned after learning that the coronavirus disease affects persons like me, and that we are at risk of developing the most complicated form of this disease and even death,” she noted. Those persons living with diabetes, who also have other complications such as kidney and nerve damage or cardiac issues, are also at risk.