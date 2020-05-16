Latest update May 16th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

MoPH receives critical support to help diabetics affected by COVID-19

May 16, 2020 News 0

The Guyana Diabetic Association (GDA) is partnering with the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) to help distribute essential medical supplies to thousands of Guyanese affected by the disease.

From Left: GDA President Glynis Beaton hands over a batch of the critical supplies to O’Neil Atkins, National Director of Pharmacy Services at MoPH

According to O’Neil Atkins, National Director of Pharmacy Services at MoPH, the donation of branded insulin from the GDA is timely given a delay in the shipment of the regular quota of supplies.
“The pandemic has caused some backlog in the shipments … [but] we have received about 2000 tins and short vials of insulin from the GDA which were shipped via DHL.”
According to Atkins, the supply of insulin will aid greatly with diabetic patients particularly those battling COVID -19 – diabetes is one of the underlying conditions that causes further complications for those infected with the virus.
He explained that the branded insulin is stronger than the generic type currently available. “[W]hich means it works faster,” he explained, “due to its high efficacy and will help patients get their blood sugar under control at a fast rate while they fight COVID-19. These products are valuable and costly so we are very much appreciative of this donation.”
Atkins said the Association usually partners with the Ministry to help distribute the medication to juvenile diabetics. However, the GDA has extended its reach to adults affected by the disease.
“Given the situation created by COVID -19 globally,” he said, “the extended support of organisations like GDA is essentially to helping us fulfill our mandate as the nation’s health service providers.”
Atkins noted that the medication will be distributed to over a thousand diabetics.
Meanwhile, President of GDA, Glynis Beaton told Kaieteur News that the Association is partnering with MoPH to also distribute test strips in addition to the insulin. She noted that it is important that persons with diabetes like her adhere to precautions.
“As a diabetic, I am deeply concerned after learning that the coronavirus disease affects persons like me, and that we are at risk of developing the most complicated form of this disease and even death,” she noted. Those persons living with diabetes, who also have other complications such as kidney and nerve damage or cardiac issues, are also at risk.

More in this category

Sports

Positive efforts seen to resolve the Chris Gayle outburst issue

Positive efforts seen to resolve the Chris Gayle outburst issue

May 16, 2020

In what could be deemed as a positive outcome stemming from the recent outburst from West Indies star batsman Chris Gayle involving the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and fellow Windies teammate...
Read More
Sinclair aims to repeat Super50 showing in CPL

Sinclair aims to repeat Super50 showing in CPL

May 16, 2020

Hetmyer, Paul & Permaul in WI 30-man provisional squad But no room for Shepherd & Keiran Powell

Hetmyer, Paul & Permaul in WI 30-man...

May 16, 2020

West Indies fast-bowler Beaton on board with food hampers

West Indies fast-bowler Beaton on board with food...

May 16, 2020

CWI was “broke” before COVID-19 – source

CWI was “broke” before COVID-19 –

May 16, 2020

Boxers becoming frustrated in Cuba, plead to be brought home

Boxers becoming frustrated in Cuba, plead to be...

May 16, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019