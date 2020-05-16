Iwokrama Centre now requires travellers in its forests to wear masks

Latest update May 16th, 2020 12:59 AM

With immediate effect, all persons passing through the Iwokrama forest will be required to wear face masks, the Iwokrama International Centre said yesterday. The Centre, which manages the designated conservation area, stated the policy is necessary for the protection of its staff, members of the Guyana Police Force serving in the area, along with nearby community of Fair View Village. The Linden-Lethem trail passes through the forest.

The Linden/Lethem road that runs through Iwokrama’s forest. (ibike.org photo)

Dr. Raquel Thomas, Director Resource Management and Training of Iwokrama – in a correspondence to Iwokrama personnel, GPF, Fair View villagers and road users – urged that the issue be taken “very seriously”.

“You will not be allowed to pass without a mask at Kurupukari or at Corkwood. Police officers and Iwokrama rangers/checkpoint persons are required, at all times, to wear masks when dealing with road users and other members of the public,” Dr. Thomas cautioned in a release.

She said that Iwokrama is aware that the region’s first case – ‘Patient Zero’ for Region 9 – has passed through the area and may have had contact with many persons in the Rupununi.

“Georgetown is also the epicenter for this disease,” she added, “and we have many persons travelling through the Iwokrama Forest to Region 9 from Georgetown. Additionally, Brazil has a very high rate of infections so we also have to protect ourselves from the possibility of cases coming from Brazil as well.”

The Iwokrama International Centre for Rainforest Conservation and Development (IIC) is an international not-for-profit organisation, governed by an International Board of Trustees and managed by a professional team of around 70 permanent staff in Georgetown and at the Iwokrama River Lodge and Research Centre at Kurupukari. It was established in 1996 under a joint mandate from the Government of Guyana and the Commonwealth Secretariat to manage the Iwokrama forest, a unique reserve of 371,000 hectares of rainforest.

 

