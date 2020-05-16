Is E-Networks working?

DEAR EDITOR,

“Your call is important to us – so please hold until one of our staff can attend to you. Waiting time is likely to be just two minutes.”

Such optimism, which in most cases is never realised, has been even more undermined by the pandemic by which customer service is currently afflicted.

E-Networks is a case in point. After reporting a malfunction of its equipment in which a correction was advised by telephone and followed, the malfunction persisted further. On enquiring again, the recommendation was that the equipment should be brought in for checking and correction.

That I explained my very senior age and physical immobility made no impact on this first class (?) service provider, who explained their sensitivity to the health situation, to the extent that they preferred that their staff be not exposed, but in turn offering the complainant the choice to do so instead, ignoring the information that I also lived alone.

That the record would show that the monthly bill was always paid on time was not a consideration. Quite the contrary, this ‘important’ customer was now seen only as an importunate health hazard by the Manager, E-Networks, who in any case could only provide service within seven (7) to ten (10) E Working Days – a condition acceptable only if it were equally self-imposed.

All that is needed is to replace the faulty equipment.

E.B. John