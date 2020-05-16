History might be kinder

When the history of the 2020 elections is recorded, a number of persons will come to the fore. The accolades will be bequeathed via the lens of political, personal or other views.

Time and place throw up persons, known or unknown, who unwittingly become heroes or villains for posterity. My personal list for this election reads like Sergio Leone’s western The Good, The Bad and The Ugly.

In the movie, the title roles played by Clint Eastwood, Lee Van Cleef and Eli Wallach epitomized the characters and immortalized into popular culture the respective roles. Eli Wallach once said he regretted playing his role, as ever after, upon introduction, nine out of ten times, he would be acknowledged with “Oh yeah, you’re the guy from The Good The Bad and the Ugly.” That was his accolade for posterity.

My A-list on our elections stars are former Jamaican Prime Minister, Bruce Golding, for his “I have never seen a more transparent effort to alter the results of an election.” Ian McDonald for leaving his Stabroek News column blank in protest. Anil Nandlall for not wasting the court’s time. Timothy Jonas for his breathing exercises in the time of COVID-19. Neil Boston for his “substantial compliance”. Dominic Gaskin for his initial public baby step then utter oblivion. Neil Marks, for his calm and collected demeanour during live streaming. James Bond for Operation Eagle Eyes. David Granger for his “silence is golden” rule, his unique interpretations of the constitution and orders of court and his “fit and proppa” appointments.

My list continues with Bharrat Jagdeo whose tenacity is akin to Dr. Walter Rodney’s “ferocious Doberman” description of LFS Burnham in the 70s. His epic press conferences and calling a spade a spade. Irfaan Ali waiting patiently in the wings. The final curtain call beckons. Joe Harmon, the consummate director. Volda Lawrence and David Patterson for the ‘If Wishes were Horses’ category. Vincent Alexander, Carol Joseph and Justice Claudette Singh, the ‘let us try any and every thing’ crew. Mortimer Mingo, the man of the hour and his best supporting actor, Keith Lowenfield.

Others who will be remembered by history are The Guyanese Critic, Kian Jabour, Don Singh and the others @#social media. The Man of Steel (Buns) for standing his ground. The comic relief, Moses Nagamootoo, Khemraj Ramjatttan and Cathy Hughes. The APNU/AFC supporters, chanting and calling on the dead for intervention, led by Annette Ferguson. And of course, the prequel must be given a lifetime award, the one man act, Charandass Persaud.

Who will be the good, the bad and the ugly will depend on who’s writing the history. The good guys will have corroboration by independent parties. The bad guys will continue to shoot themselves in the foot. And the ugly will just remain ugly. However, it is not too late for some to be nominated in different categories. History might be kinder.

Sadie Amin