Guyana’s COVID-19 cases climb to 116 – DCMO

Three more cases of COVID -19 have been recorded, according to Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMO) Dr Karen Gordon-Campbell.

The DCMO in providing the information on Guyana’s COVID-19 response noted that the situation in relation to the transmission of the corona virus locally has not improved. She noted that in addition to the three new cases, our fatality rate from this disease remains very high.

“Our positive cases have grown significantly over the last two weeks as community transmission continues. We have tested 13 persons within the last 24 hours. The number of positive cases has climbed to 116 and the number of COVID deaths remains at 10. Recovered cases are now forty-three (43). In total, we have tested one thousand and sixty-five (1065) persons with nine hundred and forty-nine (949) being negative. We currently have five (5) persons in institutional quarantine and sixty-three (63) in institutional isolation. Our COVID-19 ICU has 3 persons.”

During the live update, Dr. Gordon-Campbell made a special appeal to persons in the mining sector.

“We ask that those of you on the coastland ensure that if you are unwell and have the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 that you seek medical assistance before returning to the mining community.

We also ask that if any member of the mining camp has signs and symptoms of this disease that they are immediately isolated on camp and that contact is made with the nearest health facility so that guidance is given. We ask that persons avoid making self-diagnosis and treating themselves,” she added.

Meanwhile as the Ministry expand testing, Dr Gordon-Campbell reminded the public to make use of the Mobile Units that are available in some communities.

She said that “For the weekend and the upcoming week, our focus for this activity will be in La Parfaite Harmony on the West Bank of Demerara and South Ruimveldt.”

“We are pleased to announce that very soon residents of Regions 3 and 6 will have similar facilities available for their residents. Please refer to our Facebook page for a more detailed location of these units.

We have mentioned to you that we are currently working on strengthening the health system to respond to COVID-19 on a longer term basis, the aforementioned activities are a part of the plan to have a comprehensive COVID-19 healthcare network where patients across the 10 administrative regions will be able to access these services,” added the DCMO.